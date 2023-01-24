News

Tri-Valley Traveling Artists' showing winding down

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 2:49 pm 0

"Niles Canyon Steamer" by Stephen Barkkarie.

"Niles Canyon Steamer" by Stephen Barkkarie is among the artwork on display in the Livermore Public Library through next Tuesday (Jan. 31) as part of the special exhibit by the Tri-Valley Traveling Artists.

The group has traveled together near and far in California over the years to depict the sights of the state through their creative eyes.

This showing features art on a variety of mediums, including watercolor, oil, photography and pencil, from local artists such as Barkkarie, Charlotte Severin, Lorraine Wells, Robin Leimer, Bonnie Bartlett and Carole Hilton.

Jeremy Walsh
 
