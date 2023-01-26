A place in Pleasanton history

When walking in downtown Pleasanton, people can take in the sight of a number of historic, antique structures -- each one carefully and thoughtfully maintained by their owners.

The Pleasanton Heritage Association, a nonprofit that dedicates itself to preserving that local history, presents awards each year to the most distinguished of these houses. Recipients of the 2022 Heritage Awards were recently honored by the organization.

According to PHA president Linda Garbarino, each winning family received an original colored drawing of their home and a miniature model made by local artist Gary Winter. Winners are also given a replica of the Pleasanton Arch made out of solid chocolate, designed from Gourmet Works on Main Street. Each house is then installed with a bronze plaque from PHA, stating the year it was built.

Garbarino and others of the PHA aim to preserve and organize the historic neighborhoods and structures throughout the city. The group offers a forum to homeowners around Pleasanton, and gives input to residents, developers or city officials.

The annual awards are meant to recognize the most well-kept and aesthetically pleasing of the historic buildings.