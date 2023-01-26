News

New EBRPD directors sworn into office

Tri-Valley reps Sanwong, Mercurio take seats on board

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 10:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

From left: U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier administers the oath of office to EBRPD directors Olivia Sanwong, John Mercurio and Colin Coffey. (Photo courtesy EBRPD)

The two newly elected Tri-Valley directors for the East Bay Regional Park District kicked off their four-year terms after a swearing-in ceremony at the board meeting earlier this month.

John Mercurio is now in the district's Ward 6 seat, replacing longtime director and former Danville councilmember Beverly Lane, with Olivia Sanwong leaving her seat on the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors in order to run for the seat vacated by former Livermore councilmember Ayn Wieskamp's retirement after more than 20 years representing Ward 5.

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), who was acknowledged for his work with the district, led the oath-of-office ceremony for the two new Tri-Valley directors. Ward 3 Director Dennis Waespi was also sworn in for an additional term at the Jan. 17 meeting.

"At every level of your public service, you have been a leader in supporting this park district, and producing, i.e. funding for this park district," Ward 7 Director Colin Coffey said to DeSaulnier. "As such when future generations look back and assess the legacy of today's East Bay Regional Park District, they are going to see the significant role you have played in the success of this park district and the significant impact and contribution you have made to the success of this park district."

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by a celebration honoring DeSaulnier's contributions to the district and welcoming Sanwong and Mercurio to their new positions.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"I want to thank everyone for welcoming us two to our first board meeting," Sanwong said. "I was commenting earlier that it feels like the first day of school and we're the freshman class here ... I'm really excited to be here and really look forward to the next four years at the parks district."

Sanwong vacated her position as a Zone 7 director -- for which she was elected to a second term in June 2022 -- in December, ahead of her first term at EBRPD. Last year also marked the end of her time on the park district's Park Advisory Committee, on which she had served since 2015.

Mercurio, a former Concord planning commissioner for more than a decade, is also a former Parks Advisory Committee member, having served in that capacity for 17 years. He spent 12 years each on Concord's Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission, and the California Recreational Trails Committee.

"I really do appreciate everything that's been going on, and even before this, the orientation process, program ... the rest of the directors should know that it's very thorough," Mercurio said. "It was very comprehensive and really interesting and rewarding, because no matter what kind of positive things I was thinking about the district after all those years on the BAC, it got even better knowing even more, and that's always a good thing."

Sanwong's Ward 5 and Mercurio's Ward 6 make up the entirety of the district's Tri-Valley presence, with Ward 5 including Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and Sunol, and Ward 6 including San Ramon, Danville, Blackhawk, Alamo and Camino Tassajara. The two directors' terms run through 2026.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New EBRPD directors sworn into office

Tri-Valley reps Sanwong, Mercurio take seats on board

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 10:14 pm

The two newly elected Tri-Valley directors for the East Bay Regional Park District kicked off their four-year terms after a swearing-in ceremony at the board meeting earlier this month.

John Mercurio is now in the district's Ward 6 seat, replacing longtime director and former Danville councilmember Beverly Lane, with Olivia Sanwong leaving her seat on the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors in order to run for the seat vacated by former Livermore councilmember Ayn Wieskamp's retirement after more than 20 years representing Ward 5.

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), who was acknowledged for his work with the district, led the oath-of-office ceremony for the two new Tri-Valley directors. Ward 3 Director Dennis Waespi was also sworn in for an additional term at the Jan. 17 meeting.

"At every level of your public service, you have been a leader in supporting this park district, and producing, i.e. funding for this park district," Ward 7 Director Colin Coffey said to DeSaulnier. "As such when future generations look back and assess the legacy of today's East Bay Regional Park District, they are going to see the significant role you have played in the success of this park district and the significant impact and contribution you have made to the success of this park district."

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by a celebration honoring DeSaulnier's contributions to the district and welcoming Sanwong and Mercurio to their new positions.

"I want to thank everyone for welcoming us two to our first board meeting," Sanwong said. "I was commenting earlier that it feels like the first day of school and we're the freshman class here ... I'm really excited to be here and really look forward to the next four years at the parks district."

Sanwong vacated her position as a Zone 7 director -- for which she was elected to a second term in June 2022 -- in December, ahead of her first term at EBRPD. Last year also marked the end of her time on the park district's Park Advisory Committee, on which she had served since 2015.

Mercurio, a former Concord planning commissioner for more than a decade, is also a former Parks Advisory Committee member, having served in that capacity for 17 years. He spent 12 years each on Concord's Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission, and the California Recreational Trails Committee.

"I really do appreciate everything that's been going on, and even before this, the orientation process, program ... the rest of the directors should know that it's very thorough," Mercurio said. "It was very comprehensive and really interesting and rewarding, because no matter what kind of positive things I was thinking about the district after all those years on the BAC, it got even better knowing even more, and that's always a good thing."

Sanwong's Ward 5 and Mercurio's Ward 6 make up the entirety of the district's Tri-Valley presence, with Ward 5 including Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and Sunol, and Ward 6 including San Ramon, Danville, Blackhawk, Alamo and Camino Tassajara. The two directors' terms run through 2026.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.