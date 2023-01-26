News

Rep. Schiff, a Monte Vista alum, running for U.S. Senate

SoCal Democrat is latest candidate to pursue seat at end of Feinstein's term

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 10:08 pm
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who was raised in Alamo and graduated from Monte Vista High School in Danville, this week announced a bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, whose term expires in 2024.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. (Official Congressional photo)

Schiff, a 12-term congressman representing the Los Angeles area who gained national prominence for his role leading the first impeachment trial against then-President Donald Trump, continued his track record of critical remarks toward the former president and the trajectory of the Republican Party in his Senate campaign announcement Wednesday.

"Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else," Schiff said on Twitter on Wednesday. "And because our economy isn't working for millions of hard working Americans. We're in the fight of our lives -- a fight I'm ready to lead as California's next U.S. Senator."

The campaign announcement came the same week that Schiff was removed from his post on the House Intelligence Committee by newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

Schiff, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000, currently represents the state's 30th Congressional District consisting of portions of Los Angeles as well as Hollywood and Burbank. He graduated from Monte Vista in 1978, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science from Stanford University in 1982 before completing law school at Harvard University. His professional legal career included time as a federal prosecutor.

"Growing up in the Bay Area, my parents taught me that public service was a noble calling," Schiff said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "That belief brought me to Los Angeles, where I took on some of the toughest cases as an assistant U.S. attorney."

In recent years, Schiff made headlines as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the end of the Trump presidency as well as his role on the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. With Republicans taking control of the House this year, McCarthy expelled Schiff from the Intelligence Committee on Tuesday -- a move Schiff denounced as politically motivated.

"After all that, I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over," Schiff continued in his campaign video. "It is not. Today's Republican party is gutting the middle class, gutting our democracy. They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them. That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate."

It remains to be seen whether the Senate seat Schiff is seeking will be an open race, as Feinstein has not publicly stated if she will seek reelection or step aside.

Already, Schiff seems set to face a competitive race within his own party, as fellow Southern Californian Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who represents a neighboring district to Schiff's in Orange County, has declared her candidacy for Senate. Longtime East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) has also said she intends to run for the Senate seat, but has not yet made an official campaign announcement.

The Senate race will be on the ballot in the March 2024 primary and November 2024 general election.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Comments

Art Miller
Registered user
San Ramon
3 hours ago
Art Miller, San Ramon
Registered user
3 hours ago

Adam Schiff is not worthy of holding public office after the lies he perpetrated on us about the Russian conspiracy. He represents the most radical policies of the left and not the voice of most Californians.

Maskedman
Registered user
San Ramon
2 hours ago
Maskedman, San Ramon
Registered user
2 hours ago

Don't vote for Schiff for US Senate. He is a serial lier and a serial leaker.

C. R. Mudgeon
Registered user
Danville
1 hour ago
C. R. Mudgeon, Danville
Registered user
1 hour ago

I wish that news stories would stop mentioning that Schiff was a Monte Vista HS graduate. It’s not good for the school’s reputation (assuming that honesty and integrity are some of the character traits valued by our school district).

