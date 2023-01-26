Storm damage residents in Contra Costa County can potentially qualify for aid

Contra Costa County is asking residents with recent storm damage to their property or business to come forward to see if they qualify for aid.

The county said people within a city's jurisdiction should reach out to their city to report damage, but anyone within the county can go to https://bit.ly/400VLYf to report damage and see if they qualify for assistance. To download a PDF version, go to https://bit.ly/3R4xpc6.

County officials say people should first contact their insurance company to determine what resources might be available. They also say keep track of the damage and take photos of structural and content damage. The county is looking into available resources.

The county public works department doesn't remove debris or clean up private property.

In addition to a disaster proclamation by the county, seven cities have proclaimed local emergencies due to impact severity within those jurisdictions: Antioch, Danville, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Richmond, and Walnut Creek.