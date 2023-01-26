News

What a Week: Our 23rd anniversary

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 4:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Take a look at our Cover banner in this week's print edition and you'll notice a change -- we're now in Volume XXIV.

The front page of the debut edition of the Pleasanton Weekly in 2000. (File image)

That's right; it's a time for celebration here as the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division marks its 23rd anniversary. The debut edition of the Pleasanton Weekly published on the final Friday of January 2000: "Read All About It! Community newspaper comes to Pleasanton".

While 23 may not be a marquee anniversary, it is still an outstanding accomplishment worthy of praise and pride among our dedicated nine-person East Bay staff of editors, reporters, ad sales representatives, administrative associate and publisher -- in addition to the designers, business associates, marketers, executives and support staff based at our company's Palo Alto headquarters.

As I told our entire team by email on Monday:

"Starting our 24th year -- surviving and thriving through multiple recessions, a worldwide health pandemic, company reorganizations and ever-evolving industry expectations -- is such an amazing achievement for our team. Your contributions are integral to our ongoing journalistic success. We continue to be the standard for quality, engaging news coverage in Pleasanton and the entire Tri-Valley."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

We're so proud to be able to bring you the best in community journalism that the Tri-Valley has to offer on a week-to-week basis in the newspaper and day-to-day (sometimes hour-by-hour) on our three websites: PleasantonWeekly.com, LivermoreVine.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Jeremy Walsh, editorial director. (Photo by Anmarie Fielding-Weeks)

Remarkable growth for a satellite division born with just a single publication during an era many associate with the start of the "death of the newspaper industry".

Our editor emeritus Jeb Bing, who was the founding editor, and inaugural managing editor turned Tri-Valley Life editor Dolores Fox Ciardelli (who each retired in recent years) both reflected so brilliantly on that first year for the Weekly in columns written upon on our 16th and 20th anniversaries, respectively.

What stood out to me looking back over their articles were the emotions still imprinted upon them from the debut year -- the excitement and the effort involved to establish from scratch a weekly newspaper in a community like Pleasanton.

Those feelings mirror my experience with the Weekly 23 years later.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

That rush of adrenaline at reporting or editing a breaking news story or signing off on the print edition. That anchor of fatigue amid a late-night post online or an early-morning source meeting. Plus nearly every other professional emotion in between.

That's life in journalism, especially at a dedicated local company like ours. And there's some comfort for me in knowing that the Pleasanton Weekly has been like that since Day 1.

I hope that mindset resonates with our readers. I certainly think it was reflected by our work in the East Bay Division during our 23rd year.

I had the chance to go back over our work from throughout 2022 using two different lenses in recent weeks – as I compiled our Year in Review features and as I prepared for our CNPA California Journalism Awards submissions.

What a standout collection of stories and photographs we produced in 2022: the general election, the primary election, the Housing Element debates in five cities (sorry Danville: four cities and one town), government meeting coverage, community features, heartfelt profiles like World War II veteran Joe Alvarez or Mothers Against Drug Deaths founder Jacqui Berlinn, heart-wrenching homicides, fatal crashes and public figure obituaries, high school sports accomplishments, pointed opinion pieces ... the list just goes on.

I'm so proud of the high-quality work our editorial team produced during the past year, and I can't wait for you to see all of the great coverage we have in store for Year 24.

For me, it all goes back to the groundwork laid by Jeb, Dolores and that original team in 1999/2000, and later cemented when Gina Channell Wilcox took the reins as president/publisher of our division in 2006.

Community journalism is in our blood; it's in our heart. Honestly, I hope it's in yours as well.

Coming out of the throes of the pandemic, this is another critical year for us and we can really use your support. No, I'm not just talking about our annual memberships (though that is very important to the company, of course).

What I really mean is editorially. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have a news tip for us. Be open and honest with our reporters if you're interviewed as a source. Call us out if we're not cutting it. Praise us when a great article catches your eye; share it on social media. Bring our print edition with you on vacation for a Take Us Along.

Here's to the year ahead.

Editor's note: Jeremy Walsh is the editorial director for the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division. His "What a Week" column publishes on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

What a Week: Our 23rd anniversary

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 4:33 pm

Take a look at our Cover banner in this week's print edition and you'll notice a change -- we're now in Volume XXIV.

That's right; it's a time for celebration here as the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division marks its 23rd anniversary. The debut edition of the Pleasanton Weekly published on the final Friday of January 2000: "Read All About It! Community newspaper comes to Pleasanton".

While 23 may not be a marquee anniversary, it is still an outstanding accomplishment worthy of praise and pride among our dedicated nine-person East Bay staff of editors, reporters, ad sales representatives, administrative associate and publisher -- in addition to the designers, business associates, marketers, executives and support staff based at our company's Palo Alto headquarters.

As I told our entire team by email on Monday:

"Starting our 24th year -- surviving and thriving through multiple recessions, a worldwide health pandemic, company reorganizations and ever-evolving industry expectations -- is such an amazing achievement for our team. Your contributions are integral to our ongoing journalistic success. We continue to be the standard for quality, engaging news coverage in Pleasanton and the entire Tri-Valley."

We're so proud to be able to bring you the best in community journalism that the Tri-Valley has to offer on a week-to-week basis in the newspaper and day-to-day (sometimes hour-by-hour) on our three websites: PleasantonWeekly.com, LivermoreVine.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Remarkable growth for a satellite division born with just a single publication during an era many associate with the start of the "death of the newspaper industry".

Our editor emeritus Jeb Bing, who was the founding editor, and inaugural managing editor turned Tri-Valley Life editor Dolores Fox Ciardelli (who each retired in recent years) both reflected so brilliantly on that first year for the Weekly in columns written upon on our 16th and 20th anniversaries, respectively.

What stood out to me looking back over their articles were the emotions still imprinted upon them from the debut year -- the excitement and the effort involved to establish from scratch a weekly newspaper in a community like Pleasanton.

Those feelings mirror my experience with the Weekly 23 years later.

That rush of adrenaline at reporting or editing a breaking news story or signing off on the print edition. That anchor of fatigue amid a late-night post online or an early-morning source meeting. Plus nearly every other professional emotion in between.

That's life in journalism, especially at a dedicated local company like ours. And there's some comfort for me in knowing that the Pleasanton Weekly has been like that since Day 1.

I hope that mindset resonates with our readers. I certainly think it was reflected by our work in the East Bay Division during our 23rd year.

I had the chance to go back over our work from throughout 2022 using two different lenses in recent weeks – as I compiled our Year in Review features and as I prepared for our CNPA California Journalism Awards submissions.

What a standout collection of stories and photographs we produced in 2022: the general election, the primary election, the Housing Element debates in five cities (sorry Danville: four cities and one town), government meeting coverage, community features, heartfelt profiles like World War II veteran Joe Alvarez or Mothers Against Drug Deaths founder Jacqui Berlinn, heart-wrenching homicides, fatal crashes and public figure obituaries, high school sports accomplishments, pointed opinion pieces ... the list just goes on.

I'm so proud of the high-quality work our editorial team produced during the past year, and I can't wait for you to see all of the great coverage we have in store for Year 24.

For me, it all goes back to the groundwork laid by Jeb, Dolores and that original team in 1999/2000, and later cemented when Gina Channell Wilcox took the reins as president/publisher of our division in 2006.

Community journalism is in our blood; it's in our heart. Honestly, I hope it's in yours as well.

Coming out of the throes of the pandemic, this is another critical year for us and we can really use your support. No, I'm not just talking about our annual memberships (though that is very important to the company, of course).

What I really mean is editorially. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have a news tip for us. Be open and honest with our reporters if you're interviewed as a source. Call us out if we're not cutting it. Praise us when a great article catches your eye; share it on social media. Bring our print edition with you on vacation for a Take Us Along.

Here's to the year ahead.

Editor's note: Jeremy Walsh is the editorial director for the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division. His "What a Week" column publishes on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.