Dublin man dies after shooting in San Francisco

A 44-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview District on Saturday, according to police.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Missouri Street to investigate a shot spotter notification in the area but were unable to find a victim.

Soon after, the officers learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, where he died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim's name has not yet been released publicly.

