Dublin man dies after shooting in San Francisco

Investigation still in early stages after victim succumbs in hospital, per SFPD

by Bay City News Service

Mon, Jan 30, 2023, 4:14 pm

A 44-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview District on Saturday, according to police.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Missouri Street to investigate a shot spotter notification in the area but were unable to find a victim.

Soon after, the officers learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, where he died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim's name has not yet been released publicly.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

