Lafayette principal Chaplan placed on leave as district investigates allegations from her time at SRVHS

Stanley Middle School principal Nikki Chaplan has been placed on leave by the Lafayette school district while officials investigate her role in sex abuse accusations against a one-time San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher.
Chaplan was hired in June 2022, after working in the San Ramon Valley district since 2005, most recently as an assistant principal at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville. She was also an assistant principal at Pine Valley and Iron Horse middle schools in San Ramon, according to Lafayette officials.
Lafayette School District Superintendent Brent Stephens sent an email to the district community Saturday, saying new reports raised questions about the San Ramon Valley district investigation of a teacher accused of sexual misconduct against two minors.
Stephens said an article in The Mercury News stated that reports from the district's internal investigation may be missing, and that Chaplan has knowledge of prior student allegations against the teacher before his arrest.
DanvilleSanRamon.com previously reported that Chaplan was directly involved in responding to allegations lodged against now-former SRVHS teacher Nicholas Moseby.
Moseby, a cheer coach and public school teacher in the San Ramon Valley, was arrested and charged last September with sexual abuse and lewd acts against teen girls. Records showed that Chaplan was listed as one of Moseby's professional references in his July 2021 application to SRVUSD, although their specific relationship remains unclear.
"The reporter describes Ms. Chaplan as having had knowledge of at least some of the student allegations against the teacher," Stephens wrote. "Though there is no evidence presented in the article that Ms. Chaplan misstepped in her role, the reporter raises questions about the district's overall handling of these allegations, including whether investigations were conducted adequately, whether reporting requirements were fulfilled, and whether investigations records were properly created and maintained."
Stephens wrote it's not possible to know for certain what happened.
"Still, the primary responsibility of the Lafayette School District is to provide for the safety of our students," Stephens wrote. "For this reason, I feel it necessary to conduct our own investigation into what took place during this time so that we can, as much as possible, review source documents and determine what is factually accurate. Because of the nature of these questions, during this investigation Ms. Chaplan will be placed on leave -- the standard practice in cases like this."
Stephens wrote in Chaplan's short time at Stanley, she "has already contributed thoughtfully to the Stanley community, feedback about her leadership has been positive, and our decision to look into this matter objectively should not be construed by anyone that wrongdoing has occurred."
He asked the community not to speculate and ground their thinking in evidence.
"This is a decision I do not take lightly, and I am committed both to protecting our students' wellbeing and to treating all our employees with fairness and respect. I ask the same from everyone," Stephens wrote.
Stephens said he'll share more about how administrative support at Stanley will be organized. He said the school has two experienced assistant principals, a strong faculty and office team, collaborative parent leadership, and close, ongoing support from the district office.
Editor's note: Embarcadero Media East Bay editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed context from past DanvilleSanRamon.com reporting into this article.
Comments
Registered user
Danville
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
There’s plenty of blame to go around in the Nicholas Moseby case (#01-22-01583, Contra Costa County), including SRVUSD’s careless hiring of him in the first place, compounded now by critical missing records.
Another question still needing answers — and a further assignment of personal culpability for SRVUSD management personnel (former and current, as appropriate) — is why Moseby was assigned to Diablo Vista MIDDLE School after verbal and written student and parent complaints about him at San Ramon Valley HIGH School.
He allegedly continued his predatory behaviors, redirected at the younger middle school girls.
A number of SRVUSD locations have been notorious schools for scandal over the years. They’d be as comically hypocritical as Sheridan’s characters, were their real-world effects not so serious.
MANY SRVUSD problems are hidden deviously from public view. The quiet ending (May 2021) of the parental permission slips originally required (January 2021) for 4th and 5th grade “PRISM Clubs” (“LGBTQ+” Clubs) comes to mind.
So does a CTA seminar discussion by two teachers (February 2021), not only of the already then planned permission-slip halt, but also of concealing PRISM Club meetings from parents — with now evident upper-management approval.
It’s a district which utilizes transgender and homosexual-themed read-aloud picture books in captive-audience classrooms of its youngest children (even its 5-year-olds, apparently), a scheme which its SRVUSD originators have characterized as “queering the classroom” ( Web Link ).
The latest scandal now being exposed is the presence of LGBTQ pornography in high school libraries, including a depraved how-to book on “gay” sex.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at the arrest of Baldwin Elementary employee Andrew Oliver Kallick in August for alleged possession of child pornography, nor Moseby’s own arrest in September for allegedly obscene grooming behavior.
Registered user
Danville
29 minutes ago
Registered user
29 minutes ago
When will school administrators stop sweeping all this under the rug? This isn't the 50s. How can records go "missing?"