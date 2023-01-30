News

San Ramon commissioners to discuss Chevron Park redevelopment plans

Key public input session on future of 92-acre property

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Planning Commission along with city and Sunset Development officials are set to discuss and solicit public input on the future of the 92-acre Bishop Ranch property that previously served as the headquarters for Chevron.

The commission's special meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31) comes following two previous presentations from developers and discussions on redevelopment plans for the property, which was recently reacquired by Sunset Development from Chevron after the latter scaled-down operations in San Ramon and sold the property back on Sept. 28.

Discussions on details began at a study session at the Planning Commission's regular meeting on Dec. 6, in which the concept for a mixed-use development consisting of 1,000 houses and condos and 1,250 apartments, along with 125,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, a park, and a transit center was laid out.

Sunset Development officials presented the concept to the City Council last Tuesday (Jan. 24), seeking to incorporate plans for the property into city officials' long standing plans for developing and fleshing out a downtown area in the growing city.

"Recent years have brought many changes, but the vision you're hearing tonight is nothing new. It is what we've discussed in these forums for over a decade," said Alex Mehran Jr. during that evening's presentation.

"Bishop Ranch has long been morphing into something very different than it was in the 1980s and 1990s," he continued. "It's true that the pandemic has changed many things, but most of them were changes that were already afoot. They were only accelerated. This certainly applies to what we're doing. We've suffered from over a decade of urban mania, and finally, over the last several years people have voted with their pocketbooks and decided that our offering in the San Ramon Valley is as compelling as we here always knew it was."

Planning Commissioners and the public are set to hear about and weigh in on redevelopment plans at their upcoming special meeting, which will consist of a public workshop and comment period ahead of the commission's discussion.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 31). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

