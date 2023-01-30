San Ramon commissioners to discuss Chevron Park redevelopment plans

The San Ramon Planning Commission along with city and Sunset Development officials are set to discuss and solicit public input on the future of the 92-acre Bishop Ranch property that previously served as the headquarters for Chevron.

The commission's special meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31) comes following two previous presentations from developers and discussions on redevelopment plans for the property, which was recently reacquired by Sunset Development from Chevron after the latter scaled-down operations in San Ramon and sold the property back on Sept. 28.

Discussions on details began at a study session at the Planning Commission's regular meeting on Dec. 6, in which the concept for a mixed-use development consisting of 1,000 houses and condos and 1,250 apartments, along with 125,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, a park, and a transit center was laid out.

Sunset Development officials presented the concept to the City Council last Tuesday (Jan. 24), seeking to incorporate plans for the property into city officials' long standing plans for developing and fleshing out a downtown area in the growing city.

"Recent years have brought many changes, but the vision you're hearing tonight is nothing new. It is what we've discussed in these forums for over a decade," said Alex Mehran Jr. during that evening's presentation.