San Ramon Mayor Hudson absent indefinitely while recovering from illness

Vice Mayor Armstrong filling in for mayoral duties

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson is currently not participating in City Council meetings and other city business while he recovers from an undisclosed sudden illness.

Interim City Manager Steven Spedowfski confirmed the mayor's extended absence on Monday after Hudson missed two City Council meetings last week amid his recovery. There is no timetable for Hudson's return.

"Upon return from a trip to Washington D.C., Mayor Hudson fell ill and is currently recovering. He is expected to return in the future," Spedowfski told DanvilleSanRamon. "In the meantime, Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong is fulfilling the mayoral duties. We wish Mayor Hudson a speedy recovery and look forward to his return as soon as he feels better."

Hudson just started his second consecutive two-year term as mayor after winning a three-candidate race in the November general election. He had held a regular City Council seat for 23 straight years before being first elected as mayor in November 2020.

The illness forced Hudson to miss last week's regular council meeting as well as a special joint meeting with the Parks and Community Services Commission, according to Spedowfski. The State of the City event, organized by the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce to center around the mayor's annual address, has also been postponed indefinitely from its Feb. 7 date in light of Hudson's absence.

