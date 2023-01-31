Monte Vista High principal 'disappointed' by student fight after basketball game

"This incident of violence is completely unacceptable on our school campus and has no place in our community," he continued. "We are all responsible for creating a safe and welcoming environment on the MV Campus and we need to ensure that this goodwill extends to any visitors to our school."

"I am very disappointed to share that after last night's basketball game between Monte Vista and Dougherty Valley, several Monte Vista students physically assaulted a student from Dougherty Valley in our parking lot," Ahern said in an email to the school community on Jan. 27.

MVHS principal Kevin Ahern said that school officials and the Danville Police Department were cooperating on an investigation involving the students responsible for the incident, and that disciplinary action had already been taken against several of them by the school.

Following a basketball game between the MVHS and Dougherty Valley High School teams on Jan. 26 at the MVHS campus in Danville, officials at both high schools released comments about a physical altercation in which a DVHS student was reportedly assaulted by multiple MVHS students.

Officials at Monte Vista High School and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are doubling down on warnings against inappropriate behavior by students following two incidents of alleged misbehavior by district students at athletic events in the same week.

"I want to assure you that our administrative team has been in touch with the affected DV students to ensure they are ok and cared for," Powell said. "I also want to reiterate what Principal Ahern wrote below, that this is an important reminder that students need to be upstanders, and interrupt any and all acts of bullying or fighting, and not just stand by and watch it happen."

"If your student has any information about this incident, please have them contact an administrator or another trusted adult at Monte Vista," Ahern said. "Students may also report anonymously using the CareLine on the MV Website. This is also an important reminder that students need to be upstanders, and interrupt any and all acts of bullying or fighting, and not just stand by and watch it happen. I appreciate your partnership in reiterating this to your students."

He went on to encourage students with information about the Jan. 26 incident or others to come forward to campus administrators or report anonymously.

"On behalf of the Monte Vista community, I would like to express our deepest apologies to the Dougherty Valley students and families for the actions of the Monte Vista students who participated in this act of violence," Ahern said.

The fight came the day following a district-wide email from SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy in which he responded to another incident of apparent misconduct when one or more San Ramon Valley High School students reportedly called a Black player on the opposing Dublin High School team a racial slur.

Monte Vista High principal 'disappointed' by student fight after basketball game

Police investigating reported assault against Dougherty Valley student in parking lot