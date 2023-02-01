News

Community college district picks union leader as finalist for HR chief

United Faculty head Michels poised for cabinet position

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 10:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District have announced their top choice for a permanent replacement for a former cabinet member who was put on leave from the position prior to a settlement agreement last year that saw him formally part ways with the district.

Jeffrey Michels. (Image courtesy CCCCD)

Jeffrey Michels, a longtime president and director for United Faculty and English professor at Contra Costa College, is poised to be the district's next associate vice chancellor of human resources. He would be the permanent successor to Dio Shipp, who was put on leave in 2021 during the tumultuous tenure of a since-ousted former chancellor.

In addition to his work as a union organizer and professor, Michels is seeking to leverage past administrative experience for the position at the head of the district's human resources department, as well as experience and ethos as a union representative who's been at the center of more than 14 negotiations with the district.

The decision to put Shipp on paid administrative leave was announced by former chancellor Bryan Reece, who said at the time that he would be taking the lead on human resources matters in Shipp's absence, with Andrea Medina being appointed to fill Shipp's shoes on an interim basis. Shipp was among the three administrators who would go on to file a joint lawsuit against the district in the wake of being removed from their positions by Reece, ultimately settling for more than $1.5 million combined.

Officials with the district began searching for a permanent replacement with a job ad posted last fall, with the process culminating in the announcement of Michels as finalist on Jan. 30.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Michels will take to a public Zoom forum at 2 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2) to take questions and comments about his selection for the position. The district is soliciting feedback on the announcement through Feb. 6. Registration and more information are available here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community college district picks union leader as finalist for HR chief

United Faculty head Michels poised for cabinet position

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 10:15 pm

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District have announced their top choice for a permanent replacement for a former cabinet member who was put on leave from the position prior to a settlement agreement last year that saw him formally part ways with the district.

Jeffrey Michels, a longtime president and director for United Faculty and English professor at Contra Costa College, is poised to be the district's next associate vice chancellor of human resources. He would be the permanent successor to Dio Shipp, who was put on leave in 2021 during the tumultuous tenure of a since-ousted former chancellor.

In addition to his work as a union organizer and professor, Michels is seeking to leverage past administrative experience for the position at the head of the district's human resources department, as well as experience and ethos as a union representative who's been at the center of more than 14 negotiations with the district.

The decision to put Shipp on paid administrative leave was announced by former chancellor Bryan Reece, who said at the time that he would be taking the lead on human resources matters in Shipp's absence, with Andrea Medina being appointed to fill Shipp's shoes on an interim basis. Shipp was among the three administrators who would go on to file a joint lawsuit against the district in the wake of being removed from their positions by Reece, ultimately settling for more than $1.5 million combined.

Officials with the district began searching for a permanent replacement with a job ad posted last fall, with the process culminating in the announcement of Michels as finalist on Jan. 30.

Michels will take to a public Zoom forum at 2 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2) to take questions and comments about his selection for the position. The district is soliciting feedback on the announcement through Feb. 6. Registration and more information are available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.