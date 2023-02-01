Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' soccer earns two tight wins last week

The week came to an end with a 3-1 win over San Ramon Valley. Bonev, Alejandro Ramirez and Aarnav Reedy got the goals. Matthew Tahir had a pair of assists, with Bonev getting the third assist.

First up was a 1-0 win over San Ramon Valley. The winning goal came from Anthony Bonev off an assist from Fernando Garcia. Goalie Duncan Carrothers recorded the clean sheet for Foothill.

The week started with a 1-0 loss to Dougherty Valley, which was in first place at the time of the game.

The Foothill boys' soccer team, who has battled throughout the season without getting many rewards, picked up a pair of wins last week.

The Falcons turned in one of their best games of the year, but dropped a 53-52 game to California.

That must mean it is time for me to start begging parents and team representatives to send me results each week.

OK, maybe there are some unofficial practices going on currently, but the "legitimate" practices start on Monday.

It is hard to believe, but the East Bay Athletic League spring sports season will officially start next week.

Claire Young, just a freshman, got the first goal, knocking in a corner kick. Kiana Tahmassebi got the second goal for the Falcons, with Gianna Guerro scoring the third and final goal for Foothill.

Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Please email me and let's make this work together!

It frustrates me to have to write this every season of high school sports, and probably not as much as it frustrates you having to read this four to five times a year.

I promise this should take no more than 15 minutes a week with the reward being helping high school athletics.

If you are a parent of a spring sport athlete and think perhaps you can do this, please contact me at [email protected] and I will show you how easy this can be by walking you through the sport your student plays.

This does not fall on the coach. They bust their tails regularly for little to money, enduring the parental problems that are inherent to high school athletics.

As we move to the spring, I am imploring people to get involved and get the results sent to the paper.

What's been great in the winter the Foothill folks are sending the results win or lose. If you have seen the records for the winter teams at both schools, there has been some struggles but yet Foothill keeps sending the results every week.

As a 1979 Amador graduate, it kills me to see this happen. When I went to Amador, parent volunteers were always willing to take 15 minutes a week to help and make sure the athletes got their just due.

After that, it turns into what is happening with the winter sports -- Amador results disappear as if the sports do not exist.

Of course that could be part of the sheer volume of sports taking place in the spring, but the spring usually sees a good volume of golf, tennis, softball, and volleyball turned in by both Amador Valley and Foothill, and for that I am thankful.

It is sad, actually it's pathetic, that I can only find very few people that turn in results for their students' athletic events each week. In the past, the spring has actually seen the most results turned in on a regular basis, so there is hope.

