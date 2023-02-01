News

Repaving project to close northbound I-680 for three weekends in February

From Koopman Road in Sunol to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 3:54 pm 0
Caltrans has scheduled a major repaving project on Interstate 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.

A section of I-680 between Sunol and Pleasanton is being closed for three weekends in February for paving improvements. (Image courtesy Caltrans, via BCN)

The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows:

-10 p.m. this Friday (Feb. 3) through 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6); and

-10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.

A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the Presidents' Day holiday weekend -- between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue: from 10 p.m. Feb. 17, through 5 a.m. Feb. 21.

These dates replace the original schedule planned for three holiday weekends starting with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Rainy weather forced the rescheduled dates.

Southbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists coming from the South Bay to take Interstate 880/Highway 238/Interstate 580 instead of I-680.

For closures between the Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard interchanges:

-I-680 north traffic: Exit I-680 at Calaveras, take Paloma Way, take Pleasanton Sunol Road and re-enter northbound I-680 at Sunol Boulevard.

-I-580 east traffic: Take eastbound Highway 84 to I-580.

For closures between the Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue interchanges:

- I-680 north traffic: Off-ramp to Sunol Boulevard; Northbound Sunol Boulevard; Westbound Bernal Avenue; on-ramp to northbound I-680.

For more information, people can visit the Caltrans website at www.680paving.com.

