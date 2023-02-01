Repaving project to close northbound I-680 for three weekends in February

Caltrans has scheduled a major repaving project on Interstate 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.

The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows:

-10 p.m. this Friday (Feb. 3) through 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6); and

-10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.