'Stir Crazy Quilts' brings pandemic creativity to Museum of the San Ramon Valley

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next exhibit will see the historical museum inside the former Danville train station showcasing a contemporary theme that is likely to be the subject of numerous accounts by future historians.

"Stir Crazy Quilts" features a selection of quilts created during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdown and quarantine measures at the outset in 2020 led many quilters to explore their craft in ways they hadn't before.

"We asked the community to send us pictures and stories of quilts they made during the pandemic," museum spokesman John Keenan said. "The response was amazing. From this large group, we curated a group of quilts and stories that help to tell the feelings, experiences, and emotions of life during that time."

With access to a range of local talent, as well as a being the center of operations for many local history enthusiasts, the museum was a natural fit for showcasing the work of local artists and documenting the thoughts, feelings, and creative expression brought on by the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, as "one of the most challenging times in recent history," according to Keenan.

"From the depictions of social distancing and mask-wearing to more abstract representations of the emotions brought on by the pandemic, these quilts are a testament to the resilience and creativity of the human spirit," Keenan said.