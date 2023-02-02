News

Cal High ceramics teacher ousted after 'inappropriate verbal interaction'

Principal announces change, declines details on underlying incident

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Parents and caregivers at California High School in San Ramon with students in ceramics classes were informed Wednesday about a change in faculty and the removal from duty of a first-year teacher who reportedly had an "inappropriate verbal interaction in the classroom."

Cal High principal Demetrius Bell announced that ceramics teacher Jonathan Ridley would not be returning to the classroom as of Tuesday following the incident, with substitute instructors being appointed to supervise and teach from the school's ceramics studio.

Ridley began working as a ceramics teacher at Cal High at the start of the school year, according to SRVUSD communications director Ilana Israel Samuels.

"Our school is working to maintain structure and consistency in the classroom using substitute personnel to ensure that there are no disruptions to your child's educational experience," Bell wrote in Wednesday's email. "We will update you when we have more information to share about the longer term plans for these classes."

Bell and district officials said they couldn't provide additional information on personnel matters.

Jeanita Lyman
