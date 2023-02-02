Danville council to discuss 2023 goals

While town officials' plans for the year account for the anticipated end of the state of emergency at the state and local levels, highlights from 2021 and 2022 include successful navigation of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, as well as a healthy budget outlook and forecast bolstered by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"Moving forward into 2023, the State of California, Contra Costa County, and the Town are all still operating under states of emergency originally declared in early 2020," a staff report from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said. "The State and the Town are both looking to end their declared states of emergency on or before February 28, 2023."

Friday's agenda also features a presentation on service delivery from the town in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the town and state poised to end their states of emergency at the end of this month.

The special meeting will see presentations on highlights from the past year, as well as council guidelines, and updates on the town's budget and capital improvement program along with insight into the regional, state, and national political landscape and its potential impact locally.

The Danville Town Council is set to spend Friday at the Crow Canyon Country Club for their annual planning and goal-setting workshop, as they discuss, present and reflect on how the current year might unfold.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for the annual workshop in a special meeting on Friday (Feb. 3) at 9 a.m. The agenda is available here .

"The Coronavirus has prompted adjustments to some methods of service delivery to the community," Calabrigo and assistant town manager Tai Williams wrote in a staff report. "Based upon the experience gained and lessons learned, these three main areas of adjustments are expected to carry over into future post pandemic models for service delivery."

Another successful form of increasing civic engagement -- the option of participating remotely in council and commission meetings -- is also set to continue, with staff recommending that the bodies continue to offer meetings in a hybrid format despite their return to the council chambers last summer.

Town staff also pointed to the benefits of experimentation with online platforms, such as community engagement in discussions over the current Housing Element cycle, as well as the success of the mayor's monthly Town Talks series, which has been continued since its inception by Renee Morgan during her most recent term in the position in 2021, with 2022 mayor Newell Arnerich and current Mayor Robert Storer.

"Danville is no exception to this trend," Calabrigo continued. "The Town has had success in recruiting qualified people to fill most vacancies, but competition from other public agencies has generated more opportunities for staff movement than at any time in recent years."

While noting that the town has been able to fill staff vacancies with qualified employees, Calabrigo said that this overall trend means an outlook in which the town could be impacted by greater staff turnover.

"As the Town moves forward in a post pandemic paradigm, new challenges continue to be presented and met," Calabrigo said. "All public agencies are faced with new challenges related to retaining and attracting well qualified professional staff and adapting to increased expectations related to work flexibility."

Despite the relatively strong economic outlook for the town, and the promise of the end of pandemic measures and practices, Calabrigo noted in a staff report that the post-pandemic era would continue to be uncertain, and pose its own challenges -- including recruitment and retention of critical saff.

With more revenue than anticipated coming in, and expenses mostly remaining within budget, the town's financial outlook is set to remain healthy in the current fiscal year. However, recent storm damage and repairs with recent wet weather are resulting in unforeseen expenses, according to Calabrigo and Ha's report, in which they estimate an additional $500,000 to $1 million in costs, but note that more time is needed for a precise estimate.

"The 2021/22 fiscal year ended with an unreserved, undesignated fund balance of $4.8 million; and in July 2022, the Town received the second and final tranche of $5.3 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act," Calabrigo and Financial Services Supervisor Lani Ha wrote in a staff report.

Danville council to discuss 2023 goals

Annual workshop to focus on COVID-19 aftermath, plus budget and staffing