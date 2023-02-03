I-680 northbound closure postponed to final three weekends in February

Northbound lanes of Interstate 680 will be open for traffic this weekend after rain in the forecast led Caltrans to postpone the start of three consecutive weekends of paving work between Sunol and Pleasanton.

The closure will now begin at 10 p.m. Feb. 10 through 5 a.m. Feb. 13 from the Koopman Road on-ramp just north of the Highway 84 interchange in Sunol to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

There will then be a four-day closure over the Presidents' Day weekend in the same area, from 10 p.m. Feb. 17 to 5 a.m. Feb. 21.

The final weekend of work as scheduled will run from 10 p.m. Feb. 24 to 5 a.m. Feb. 27, but in a shorter segment, between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

Major detours will be in effect for the northbound side of the freeway. The southbound lanes of I-680 will remain fully open. All of the scheduled work is weather permitting. To learn more, visit www.680paving.com.