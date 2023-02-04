Danville police investigating home burglary caught on camera

The Danville Police Department is working to identify and locate the suspects involved in a residential burglary earlier in the week in one of the town’s southeastern neighborhoods.

Police responded at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a reported residential burglary earlier in the night at Wood Ranch Circle, in which multiple culprits stole property while the resident of the home was gone.

In a video from a Nest camera at the residence posted to Nextdoor, three burglars in hoods and masks can be seen quickly exiting the front door of the home with several bags of stolen property, with a male voice repeatedly urging his co-conspirators to "come on" as they rush away from the scene of the crime. The last suspect to leave looks at the camera and puts a hand on it before running after the other suspects.

DPD said in an announcement that they would not be releasing additional details about the incident or suspects due to an ongoing investigation. They are requesting that anyone with information contact them at 925-314-3700 or [email protected]