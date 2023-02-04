News

Danville police investigating home burglary caught on camera

Property taken during Wood Ranch break-in; culprits remain at-large

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 4, 2023, 1:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Police Department is working to identify and locate the suspects involved in a residential burglary earlier in the week in one of the town’s southeastern neighborhoods.

Police responded at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a reported residential burglary earlier in the night at Wood Ranch Circle, in which multiple culprits stole property while the resident of the home was gone.

In a video from a Nest camera at the residence posted to Nextdoor, three burglars in hoods and masks can be seen quickly exiting the front door of the home with several bags of stolen property, with a male voice repeatedly urging his co-conspirators to "come on" as they rush away from the scene of the crime. The last suspect to leave looks at the camera and puts a hand on it before running after the other suspects.

DPD said in an announcement that they would not be releasing additional details about the incident or suspects due to an ongoing investigation. They are requesting that anyone with information contact them at 925-314-3700 or [email protected]

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville police investigating home burglary caught on camera

Property taken during Wood Ranch break-in; culprits remain at-large

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 4, 2023, 1:59 pm

The Danville Police Department is working to identify and locate the suspects involved in a residential burglary earlier in the week in one of the town’s southeastern neighborhoods.

Police responded at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a reported residential burglary earlier in the night at Wood Ranch Circle, in which multiple culprits stole property while the resident of the home was gone.

In a video from a Nest camera at the residence posted to Nextdoor, three burglars in hoods and masks can be seen quickly exiting the front door of the home with several bags of stolen property, with a male voice repeatedly urging his co-conspirators to "come on" as they rush away from the scene of the crime. The last suspect to leave looks at the camera and puts a hand on it before running after the other suspects.

DPD said in an announcement that they would not be releasing additional details about the incident or suspects due to an ongoing investigation. They are requesting that anyone with information contact them at 925-314-3700 or [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.