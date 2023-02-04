San Ramon police arrest trio in overnight break-in at liquor store

The San Ramon Police Department arrested three suspects in a liquor store theft early Thursday morning following a search that allegedly yielded approximately $2,000 in stolen alcohol.

The three arrestees -- a 29-year-old San Mateo woman, a 30-year-old San Mateo woman and a 24-year-old Stockton man, whose names have not been released -- were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility following the early morning arrest shortly after midnight.

"Just after midnight, an alert sergeant noticed a suspicious vehicle exiting the parking lot of a closed liquor store," SRPD officials said in a Facebook post later in the day. "The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and was speaking with the occupants when dispatch was alerted to an alarm call at the same store."

Following an additional call to the same area and response from additional officers, they found the liquor store door was broken and several bottles of alcohol had been stolen, police said. A vehicle search reportedly yielded additional suspected stolen property as well as the $2,000 in alcohol that was taken from the liquor store.