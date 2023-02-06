Danville council to discuss financial outlook for town

The Danville Town Council is set to hear about the town's finances over the past several months and into the near future, with an investment report on tap for Tuesday night's regular meeting.

The quarterly report from Chandler Asset Management will cover the state of the town's investments from September through the end of December 2022.

In the quarter covered by the latest report, the town's portfolio saw an overall increase in market value, from $88,135,173 at the end of September to $88,846,046 by the end of December.

The increase comes as part of an overall positive trend for the account's purchase yield, which began a rapid decline with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before beginning to show signs of growth last March, according to town staff.

While financial growth in Danville is on track with national trends, financial managers point to continued economic uncertainty in the aftermath of upheaval brought on by emergency measures implemented since the onset of the pandemic, along with other market factors, as grounds for caution.