News

Federal aid for storm damage has been approved for county residents

Business owners too can apply with FEMA

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2023, 11:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Federal disaster aid has been approved for residents of Contra Costa County regarding the recent storms.

Contra Costa County seal.

According to Contra Costa County, residents who sustained property and business damage from the storms between Dec. 30 and Jan. 30 can seek assistance directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Applying does not guarantee that assistance will be awarded.

Once the resident has registered, there will be information on the next steps and available programs. The website has many languages to choose from if English is not the caller's primary language.

At this time, there is no local avenue for individual assistance applications, therefore, residents must go through FEMA to apply for assistance.

If you have additional questions, visit www.fema.gov.

Those with insurance should file a claim with their insurance company immediately. FEMA assistance cannot aid with losses already covered by insurance.

