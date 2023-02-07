Alamo: Work set to start next week on new Danville Boulevard roundabout

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is set to begin work Monday (Feb. 13) on a planned new roundabout in Alamo, which is expected to bring some traffic delays through the fall.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m during weekdays on Danville Boulevard between Stone Valley Road and Jackson Way, with restrictions in place aimed at limiting the impact on commuters coming and going at regular hours.

Monday's kickoff of the project marks the beginning of the first phase, with the public works department planning to transition to phase two in the middle of March.

Monday will also represent the start of the "Danville Boulevard/Orchard Court Complete Streets Improvement Project", which will include a number of measures aimed at increasing safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers as well as new landscaping in the area, according to county officials.