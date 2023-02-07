News

Alamo: Work set to start next week on new Danville Boulevard roundabout

Changes coming to Orchard Court intersection

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2023, 11:09 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Location of the planned Alamo roundabout, which is set for construction starting Feb. 13. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works)

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is set to begin work Monday (Feb. 13) on a planned new roundabout in Alamo, which is expected to bring some traffic delays through the fall.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m during weekdays on Danville Boulevard between Stone Valley Road and Jackson Way, with restrictions in place aimed at limiting the impact on commuters coming and going at regular hours.

Monday's kickoff of the project marks the beginning of the first phase, with the public works department planning to transition to phase two in the middle of March.

Monday will also represent the start of the "Danville Boulevard/Orchard Court Complete Streets Improvement Project", which will include a number of measures aimed at increasing safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers as well as new landscaping in the area, according to county officials.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

