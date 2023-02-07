Dublin: Sheriff's office says no foul play in death of Santa Rita Jail inmate

No foul play or trauma was found in a preliminary investigation into the death of a jail inmate Saturday in Dublin, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing into the death of 45-year-old Charles Johnson, who died Saturday, two days after suffering "a medical emergency", according to Monday's announcement from the office of Sheriff-Coroner Yesenia Sanchez.

The cause of death is still to be determined by the Alameda County Medical Examiner.

The announcement reported that, "Our preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, and Mr. Johnson's medical and mental health intake information did not present any red flags."

Johnson had been at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin since Jan. 27, after officers from the Oakland Police Department arrested him on suspicion of "violating a served protective order." He was booked at the jail, where medical and mental health staff screened and cleared him, according to the announcement.