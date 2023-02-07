News

Dublin: Sheriff's office says no foul play in death of Santa Rita Jail inmate

Found unresponsive in solo cell on Thursday morning, died at hospital on Saturday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2023, 10:27 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

No foul play or trauma was found in a preliminary investigation into the death of a jail inmate Saturday in Dublin, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing into the death of 45-year-old Charles Johnson, who died Saturday, two days after suffering "a medical emergency", according to Monday's announcement from the office of Sheriff-Coroner Yesenia Sanchez.

The cause of death is still to be determined by the Alameda County Medical Examiner.

The announcement reported that, "Our preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, and Mr. Johnson's medical and mental health intake information did not present any red flags."

Johnson had been at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin since Jan. 27, after officers from the Oakland Police Department arrested him on suspicion of "violating a served protective order." He was booked at the jail, where medical and mental health staff screened and cleared him, according to the announcement.

Six days later -- at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday -- Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell where authorities said he was the sole occupant. Deputies and then paramedics performed life-saving measures on Johnson, who was taken to a local hospital where he was put on a ventilator.

On Saturday, after no improvement in his condition, he was declared dead at about 1:17 p.m., according to the announcement, which noted that "Johnson's next of kin was notified, and they were able to spend time with him at the hospital prior to his death."

