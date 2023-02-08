Community Briefs: 'Destination Weddings' for Valentine's Day | SRVUSD meeting changes | Wastewater education program | San Ramon Teen Council applications

SRVUSD meeting changes

The next board meeting at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District is set to see the debut of some recent changes to the board's by-laws on meetings, with an earlier meeting time being at the top of the list.

Starting at the next meeting on Feb. 21, the board will begin procedures at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Other changes include adding an option for a summary on public comment cards, as well as a seat and table instead of a podium for public comments.

The next meeting will also mark the first in which members of the public will no longer be allowed to pull consent agenda items -- those that are routine in nature and are approved by a single vote -- for individual discussion and debate before approval.

Wastewater education program

The Central Contra Costa Sanitary District is inviting residents to a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the county's wastewater operations, as part of its latest Citizens Academy program.

"Central San Academy demystifies the work we do," said Roger S. Bailey, Central San's general manager. "Participants get an in-depth, inside look at what it takes to clean millions of gallons of wastewater every day. But just as significantly, they learn what we're doing to manage costs, better protect our environment, and prepare for the future."

Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 21, Feb. 28, March 21, and March 28, with a tour of treatment facilities during the day on March 6.

More information and applications are available here.

San Ramon Teen Council applications

The City of San Ramon is seeking applicants for its Teen Council program through next Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The 17-member council aims to provide leadership cultivation for high school students in San Ramon, as well as a platform to bring youth perspectives and concerns to city leaders. Councilmembers meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

More information and applications are available here.