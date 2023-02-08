Construction begins on Belmont Village senior development in San Ramon

San Ramon's evolving Bishop Ranch neighborhood is set to see senior housing as one of the many new offerings on tap as owners, developers and city officials continue unfurling their vision to develop a central downtown area in the growing city.

Officials with Belmont Senior Living announced the groundbreaking of the upcoming San Ramon location on Wednesday. It is set to be the company's 16th location, with a Bay Area presence already established in Los Gatos, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Albany.

"Bringing Belmont Village to Bishop Ranch is a pivotal step in the goal of continuing to build our neighborhood elements with a range of options for people of all ages," said Sunset Development CEO Alex Mehran Jr. "By adding a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community."

In particular, the growing City Center Bishop Ranch is set to be a main attraction for Belmont Village residents, who are set to be able to move in starting in fall 2024.

Like its counterparts, the San Ramon location is set to offer amenities such as a saltwater pool, putting green and spa, with Belmont Village choosing Bishop Ranch and its other Bay Area sites for "the allure and appeal of being in extremely close proximity to high-end shopping and entertainment," according to the company's announcement.