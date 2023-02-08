Construction begins on Belmont Village senior development in San Ramon

San Ramon's evolving Bishop Ranch neighborhood is set to see senior housing as one of the many new offerings on tap as owners, developers and city officials continue unfurling their vision to develop a central downtown area in the growing city.
Officials with Belmont Senior Living announced the groundbreaking of the upcoming San Ramon location on Wednesday. It is set to be the company's 16th location, with a Bay Area presence already established in Los Gatos, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Albany.
"Bringing Belmont Village to Bishop Ranch is a pivotal step in the goal of continuing to build our neighborhood elements with a range of options for people of all ages," said Sunset Development CEO Alex Mehran Jr. "By adding a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community."
In particular, the growing City Center Bishop Ranch is set to be a main attraction for Belmont Village residents, who are set to be able to move in starting in fall 2024.
Like its counterparts, the San Ramon location is set to offer amenities such as a saltwater pool, putting green and spa, with Belmont Village choosing Bishop Ranch and its other Bay Area sites for "the allure and appeal of being in extremely close proximity to high-end shopping and entertainment," according to the company's announcement.
"We're thrilled to expand our presence in the Bay Area for aging adults in San Ramon," founder and CEO Patricia Will said in the announcement. "At Belmont Village, we believe that living a long, healthy, and full life is a blessing and caring for the aging is a gift."
The facility is set to offer independent and assisted-living options throughout 177 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments in a 175,320-square-foot building at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road.
In addition to assisted care options and resident amenities, Will said that the Bishop Ranch location will offer a range of programming and support services aimed at supporting residents' overall quality of life and comfort. Some of these include transportation, concierge and valet services, a fitness center, lounge, and multiple dining options on-site.
"We want our residents to feel happy and continue to lead full lives while receiving the highest quality of care," Will said. "Every time we design a community, we consider the programming, staff training, building features and amenities that will help to make that possible. Belmont Village San Ramon is an extension of that commitment to future residents in the greater Bay Area."
