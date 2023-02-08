Local Meals on Wheels launches 'Feed the Soul' campaign for seniors

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has launched its third annual "Feed the Soul" campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide healthy breakfasts for low-income older adults.

The group said in a statement last week, "For food-insecure seniors, a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health."

Older adults have been impacted by inflation and are twice as likely to be unable to live independently because of limited access to food, according to the statement.

"Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don't have enough to eat," said Caitlin Sly, executive director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, in the statement. "Our Breakfast Bag Program has made a significant difference to the elders we serve, and the funds from the Feed the Soul campaign will allow MOW Diablo Region to keep up with the increasing need we see to provide free breakfasts for more older adults."

The bags are filled with fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, fresh fruit and snackable vegetables.