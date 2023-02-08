News

Local Meals on Wheels launches 'Feed the Soul' campaign for seniors

'Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don't have enough to eat'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has launched its third annual "Feed the Soul" campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide healthy breakfasts for low-income older adults.

(Image courtesy Meals on Wheels, via Bay City News)

The group said in a statement last week, "For food-insecure seniors, a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health."

Older adults have been impacted by inflation and are twice as likely to be unable to live independently because of limited access to food, according to the statement.

"Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don't have enough to eat," said Caitlin Sly, executive director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, in the statement. "Our Breakfast Bag Program has made a significant difference to the elders we serve, and the funds from the Feed the Soul campaign will allow MOW Diablo Region to keep up with the increasing need we see to provide free breakfasts for more older adults."

The bags are filled with fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, fresh fruit and snackable vegetables.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Meals on Wheels says clients who receive breakfast bags report less hunger, less anxiety over not having enough food and feel healthier overall.

To learn more about the Feed the Soul campaign, go to https://www.classy.org/admin/73586/campaigns/451959. To donate, go to https://donate.mowdr.org/give/451959/#!/donation/checkout.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Local Meals on Wheels launches 'Feed the Soul' campaign for seniors

'Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don't have enough to eat'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:03 pm

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has launched its third annual "Feed the Soul" campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days to provide healthy breakfasts for low-income older adults.

The group said in a statement last week, "For food-insecure seniors, a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health."

Older adults have been impacted by inflation and are twice as likely to be unable to live independently because of limited access to food, according to the statement.

"Too many of our older neighbors face days when they don't have enough to eat," said Caitlin Sly, executive director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, in the statement. "Our Breakfast Bag Program has made a significant difference to the elders we serve, and the funds from the Feed the Soul campaign will allow MOW Diablo Region to keep up with the increasing need we see to provide free breakfasts for more older adults."

The bags are filled with fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, fresh fruit and snackable vegetables.

Meals on Wheels says clients who receive breakfast bags report less hunger, less anxiety over not having enough food and feel healthier overall.

To learn more about the Feed the Soul campaign, go to https://www.classy.org/admin/73586/campaigns/451959. To donate, go to https://donate.mowdr.org/give/451959/#!/donation/checkout.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.