News

Monte Vista student wins DeSaulnier's Congressional App Challenge

Singhani honored for TrueDetect, which helps measure stress and anxiety levels

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Danville high schooler has earned the top prize in her congressional district for a technology contest hosted by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's office for her app that helps people track their stress and anxiety levels.

Monte Vista High School student Krisha Singhani was the winner for this year's Congressional App Challenge in Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's district. (Contributed photo)

Krisha Singhani of Monte Vista High School in Danville was named the winner in DeSaulnier's district in the Congressional App Challenge, which aims to support and promote students putting technology and engineering to use for bringing their fresh ideas to life.

"As always, I am very impressed by the ingenuity and skill of all the students across our district who participated in this year's app challenge and congratulate our winner on her remarkable submission," DeSaulnier said in a recent announcement.

Singhani's app -- dubbed TrueDetect -- uses biosensors to gather real-time data that is meant to inform users about their mental health, provide insight and track trends over time via a mobile app.

"Watching people I cared about deal with stress and anxiety got me thinking about how I could help them and the thousands of others who dealt with similar mental health struggles and that's really what inspired and motivated this project," Singhani told DanvilleSanRamon. "So while I'm thrilled that I got this recognition, I'm more thrilled just thinking about the positive impact this project could have on teens."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

DeSaulnier also highlighted his support for addressing rising mental health challenges for teens.

"Addressing issues of mental health, particularly among young people, has been a top priority of mine in Congress and I am proud of and grateful for Krisha's efforts to provide support for those struggling with their mental health," DeSaulnier said.

Monte Vista principal Kevin Ahern said that he was particularly struck by Singhani's outside-the-box thinking and unique design in the winning app.

"Our students really do amazing things," Ahern said. "One thing that I am so incredibly impressed with about Krisha is that she really showed her love for learning through innovation."

Ananth Venkatesh, a fellow SRVUSD student at San Ramon Valley High School, was named third-place finisher in the challenge for his submission -- COVID-19 Notebook -- which provides the latest historical data and present trends of the virus locally, as well as offering projections for the future based on existing data and patterns.

Andrew Zheng of Acalanes High School in Lafayette earned second place in the contest for his app Find, which focuses on better organization and searchability for digital photos.

TrueDetect and other winning submissions from participating districts across the country are set to be displayed in Washington D.C., with the winning students being honored at an event later in the year.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Monte Vista student wins DeSaulnier's Congressional App Challenge

Singhani honored for TrueDetect, which helps measure stress and anxiety levels

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:52 pm

A Danville high schooler has earned the top prize in her congressional district for a technology contest hosted by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's office for her app that helps people track their stress and anxiety levels.

Krisha Singhani of Monte Vista High School in Danville was named the winner in DeSaulnier's district in the Congressional App Challenge, which aims to support and promote students putting technology and engineering to use for bringing their fresh ideas to life.

"As always, I am very impressed by the ingenuity and skill of all the students across our district who participated in this year's app challenge and congratulate our winner on her remarkable submission," DeSaulnier said in a recent announcement.

Singhani's app -- dubbed TrueDetect -- uses biosensors to gather real-time data that is meant to inform users about their mental health, provide insight and track trends over time via a mobile app.

"Watching people I cared about deal with stress and anxiety got me thinking about how I could help them and the thousands of others who dealt with similar mental health struggles and that's really what inspired and motivated this project," Singhani told DanvilleSanRamon. "So while I'm thrilled that I got this recognition, I'm more thrilled just thinking about the positive impact this project could have on teens."

DeSaulnier also highlighted his support for addressing rising mental health challenges for teens.

"Addressing issues of mental health, particularly among young people, has been a top priority of mine in Congress and I am proud of and grateful for Krisha's efforts to provide support for those struggling with their mental health," DeSaulnier said.

Monte Vista principal Kevin Ahern said that he was particularly struck by Singhani's outside-the-box thinking and unique design in the winning app.

"Our students really do amazing things," Ahern said. "One thing that I am so incredibly impressed with about Krisha is that she really showed her love for learning through innovation."

Ananth Venkatesh, a fellow SRVUSD student at San Ramon Valley High School, was named third-place finisher in the challenge for his submission -- COVID-19 Notebook -- which provides the latest historical data and present trends of the virus locally, as well as offering projections for the future based on existing data and patterns.

Andrew Zheng of Acalanes High School in Lafayette earned second place in the contest for his app Find, which focuses on better organization and searchability for digital photos.

TrueDetect and other winning submissions from participating districts across the country are set to be displayed in Washington D.C., with the winning students being honored at an event later in the year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.