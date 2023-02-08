Monte Vista student wins DeSaulnier's Congressional App Challenge

A Danville high schooler has earned the top prize in her congressional district for a technology contest hosted by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's office for her app that helps people track their stress and anxiety levels.

Krisha Singhani of Monte Vista High School in Danville was named the winner in DeSaulnier's district in the Congressional App Challenge, which aims to support and promote students putting technology and engineering to use for bringing their fresh ideas to life.

"As always, I am very impressed by the ingenuity and skill of all the students across our district who participated in this year's app challenge and congratulate our winner on her remarkable submission," DeSaulnier said in a recent announcement.

Singhani's app -- dubbed TrueDetect -- uses biosensors to gather real-time data that is meant to inform users about their mental health, provide insight and track trends over time via a mobile app.

"Watching people I cared about deal with stress and anxiety got me thinking about how I could help them and the thousands of others who dealt with similar mental health struggles and that's really what inspired and motivated this project," Singhani told DanvilleSanRamon. "So while I'm thrilled that I got this recognition, I'm more thrilled just thinking about the positive impact this project could have on teens."