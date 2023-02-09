News

'The Music of Sam Cooke' at the Bankhead

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 4:23 pm 0

Darrian Ford will be performing in "The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke" at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy Livermore Valley Arts)

It won't be just "Another Saturday Night" next weekend at the Bankhead Theater -- even though that might be one of the classics on the set list.

Performer Darrian Ford will embody the spirit of late singer-songwriter Sam Cooke in a tribute show with "timeless and classic melodies with expanded and reinvigorated arrangements that hold stylistically true to the era," according to Livermore Valley Arts.

"The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke" is set for next Saturday (Feb. 18) at 8 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore. Visit livermorearts.org.

