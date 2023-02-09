'The Music of Sam Cooke' at the Bankhead

It won't be just "Another Saturday Night" next weekend at the Bankhead Theater -- even though that might be one of the classics on the set list.

Performer Darrian Ford will embody the spirit of late singer-songwriter Sam Cooke in a tribute show with "timeless and classic melodies with expanded and reinvigorated arrangements that hold stylistically true to the era," according to Livermore Valley Arts.

"The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke" is set for next Saturday (Feb. 18) at 8 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore. Visit livermorearts.org.