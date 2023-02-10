Jury convicts unlicensed contractor for operating illegally in Contra Costa County

A jury Wednesday found a Modesto man guilty of multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to unlicensed contracting in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

Adan Contreras Rivas, 42, of Modesto was also convicted on charges of fraud, theft, and failing to obtain workers' compensation insurance.

Rivas was first charged in March 2022 following an investigation leading to his arrest. After he was released on his own recognizance, Rivas was again arrested in November 2022 for posing as a licensed contractor in the landscaping and construction industry and stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting consumers.

Prior to committing crimes in Contra Costa County, including Walnut Creek, Rivas served state prison time for convictions related to grand theft, theft from an elder, and contracting without a license in Santa Clara County.

Contra Costa prosecutor Natasha Mehta said in a statement, "The defendant defrauded numerous victims out of thousands of dollars. Justice was achieved for those harmed by Rivas in this case, and the jury's conviction will help to protect consumers in the future."