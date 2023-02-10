Police arrest scooter looter accused of stealing from 13-year-old on New Year's Day

Livermore police recently returned a stolen Christmas gift to a 13-year-boy after a 30-year-old grinch, who allegedly celebrated New Year's Day by stealing his scooter, was later arrested by San Ramon police.

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, police investigated the theft of a Hiboy electric scooter at Target on Las Positas Road.

Officers determined the suspected culprit was 30-year-old Zakkery Vance from Modesto, who was already on parole for first-degree robbery.

San Ramon police arrested Vance on Jan. 26 for violating his parole. Police allege the man had a Taser stun gun, pepper spray, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Livermore police then interviewed Vance, whom they say admitted to stealing the scooter and told detectives he sold it to someone in Modesto.