Police arrest scooter looter accused of stealing from 13-year-old on New Year's Day

Parole violation in San Ramon leads to recovery and return of stolen scooter, police say

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2023, 5:31 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Livermore police recently returned a stolen Christmas gift to a 13-year-boy after a 30-year-old grinch, who allegedly celebrated New Year's Day by stealing his scooter, was later arrested by San Ramon police.

(Stock image)

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, police investigated the theft of a Hiboy electric scooter at Target on Las Positas Road.

Officers determined the suspected culprit was 30-year-old Zakkery Vance from Modesto, who was already on parole for first-degree robbery.

San Ramon police arrested Vance on Jan. 26 for violating his parole. Police allege the man had a Taser stun gun, pepper spray, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Livermore police then interviewed Vance, whom they say admitted to stealing the scooter and told detectives he sold it to someone in Modesto.

Livermore police drove to Modesto, contacted the buyer -- who they say didn't realize it was stolen -- and returned it to the 13-year-old boy.

Vance, who was arrested in Contra Costa County, is now facing grand theft charges in Alameda County.

