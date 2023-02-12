California plagued with 36 million dead trees, new report reveals

Over 36 million trees died across 2.6 million acres of California's federal, state and private lands in 2022 alone, revealed a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

Higher temperatures and prolonged drought conditions have brought about a myriad of issues that are causing more trees to die faster, including lower water levels, crowded forest conditions, insect outbreaks and disease.

But mortality rate and severity, as well as the number of acres affected, has significantly increased compared to years prior, forestry officials said last Tuesday.

Tree mortality was particularly high in the central Sierra Nevada Range and forests up north, with the true firs making up over 77% of the total dead trees found throughout the state.

The data comes from the USDA Forest Service's annual aerial detection survey, which estimates tree damage and mortality figures to better tailor the department's approach to increasing forest health alongside state and local partners.