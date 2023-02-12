Dublin introduces 'WIN for All' workplace program to support adults with disabilities

The city of Dublin has recently announced its newest partnership with the organization Futures Explored to increase opportunities for adults with disabilities in the workplace.

The new program, Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN) for All, will see the hiring of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in positions across the city. Additional staff training on equity and inclusion is also expected to roll out with the partnership.

According to a city press release, Dublin plans to hire a total of 15 qualifying adults over the next 18 months in the Parks and Community Services Department. Most of the roles are expected to be filled at The Wave, the city's recreational and aquatics facility.

"We partnered with the City of Dublin as our missions align and complement each other's organizations. The City of Dublin is a progressive and inclusive organization with a wide range of job opportunities," Futures Explored CEO Karen Smith said.

"We are hopeful that the program, WIN for All, will move the needle on employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," she added.