Dublin introduces 'WIN for All' workplace program to support adults with disabilities

Futures Explored collaboration hopes to encourage diversity and equity

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 12, 2023, 1:31 pm 0
The city of Dublin has recently announced its newest partnership with the organization Futures Explored to increase opportunities for adults with disabilities in the workplace.

The new program, Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN) for All, will see the hiring of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in positions across the city. Additional staff training on equity and inclusion is also expected to roll out with the partnership.

According to a city press release, Dublin plans to hire a total of 15 qualifying adults over the next 18 months in the Parks and Community Services Department. Most of the roles are expected to be filled at The Wave, the city's recreational and aquatics facility.

"We partnered with the City of Dublin as our missions align and complement each other's organizations. The City of Dublin is a progressive and inclusive organization with a wide range of job opportunities," Futures Explored CEO Karen Smith said.

"We are hopeful that the program, WIN for All, will move the needle on employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," she added.

Founded in 1964, Futures Explored works with adults with disabilities who may have struggled with employment. The main goal of the organization is to create equitable programs and job opportunities for those individuals.

Smith explained that the unemployment rate of adults with disabilities is nearly double that of adults without disabilities.

"Being employed can lead to a life of independence and fulfillment. The other reason that this program is a WIN for All, is that the City and the Community of Dublin will be introduced and work side by side with some really awesome folks," Smith added.

Staff at city facilities will receive additional training on the program and working with disabilities in the workplace, as well as training on equity and implicit bias.

"This partnership with the city of Dublin moves us all closer to this reality of inclusion," Smith said.

To find out more information on the city's partnership with Futures Explored, visit dublin.ca.gov.

