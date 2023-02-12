Former guard sentenced to 20 months for sexual abuse of inmate at Dublin prison

A former prison guard at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Thursday for abusive sexual contact with a prison inmate.

Enrique Chavez, 50, a former Manteca resident, pleaded guilty last October to abusing an inmate under his supervision at the facility in October 2020, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Chavez admitted to locking the inmate in a food pantry before abusing her.

Chavez was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release upon his completion of his prison time. He must surrender by April 7.

He was indicted on two counts, but one of the abuse charges was dismissed as part of the sentencing by Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rodgers. Chavez's is the latest conviction in the ongoing investigation into alleged rampant abuse at the women's federal prison in Dublin.