San Ramon: Chevron Park concept boards up for public review

Three density options for redevelopment laid out

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 12, 2023, 2:12 pm 0
Overhead view of Chevron Park in Bishop Ranch, which is being envisioned as a housing and retail site following the sale of the property back to Sunset Development in September. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Members of the public now have access to a glimpse of the potential future for the large swath of San Ramon property that formerly served as the headquarters for Chevron.

Following two recent public hearings, concepts for the redevelopment of the energy giant's former headquarters -- which was sold back to Sunset Development Company last September -- was released last week from the city in the form of display boards available for public review in San Ramon City Hall and online.

The early design concepts for redeveloping the 92-acre property on Bollinger Canyon Road include options for low-, medium- and high-density housing, with outlines of pros and cons for each.

The lowest density option would consist of a dedicated retail center in addition to housing options consisting of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments amounting to a net density of 44.5 units per acre in the developable areas of the property.

While the higher density options would offer increased housing to address a tight market both locally and statewide, both would see retail housed in a six- or seven-story mixed-use space instead of in a dedicated center. The medium-density option would have a net density of 48.4 while the highest density option would have a net density of 57.5.

All three options would include a mobility hub connected to the building housing retail space, whether dedicated to that purpose or mixed-use.

While plans for housing and how to balance it with retail space are still being discussed, some aspects of the site are designated as non-negotiable "givens" that will remain on the property. These include a 2.5-acre central park and Chevron Drive, as well as the Perimeter Greenway that connects to the Iron Horse Trail and heritage trees near the Inverness Park gate.

The concept boards are available online as well as in-person at the San Ramon City Hall Rotunda. The three density options were presented and discussed during a Planning Commission workshop on Jan. 31.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat.

