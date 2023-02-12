San Ramon: Chevron Park concept boards up for public review

Members of the public now have access to a glimpse of the potential future for the large swath of San Ramon property that formerly served as the headquarters for Chevron.

Following two recent public hearings, concepts for the redevelopment of the energy giant's former headquarters -- which was sold back to Sunset Development Company last September -- was released last week from the city in the form of display boards available for public review in San Ramon City Hall and online.

The early design concepts for redeveloping the 92-acre property on Bollinger Canyon Road include options for low-, medium- and high-density housing, with outlines of pros and cons for each.

The lowest density option would consist of a dedicated retail center in addition to housing options consisting of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments amounting to a net density of 44.5 units per acre in the developable areas of the property.

While the higher density options would offer increased housing to address a tight market both locally and statewide, both would see retail housed in a six- or seven-story mixed-use space instead of in a dedicated center. The medium-density option would have a net density of 48.4 while the highest density option would have a net density of 57.5.