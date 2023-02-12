SJ Earthquakes sign San Ramon Valley natives

Young midfielder Cam Cilley and defender Keegan Tingey, who each grew up in the San Ramon Valley, recently agreed to Homegrown Player contracts with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Teammates at De La Salle High and Stanford University, including part of the 2020 Pac-12 champion Cardinal team, Cilley and Tingey are both products of the Quakes Academy developmental program.

"Cam and Keegan both had standout careers in the Quakes Academy and at Stanford University," Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch said in a statement. "They've both earned the opportunity to continue their development at the professional level."

Tingey, 22, grew up in Danville while Cilley, also 22, was raised in neighboring Alamo. Both were four-year starters at Stanford before graduating in 2022. They have Homegrown Player contracts for 2023 with club options each ensuing season through 2026.

The Quakes open their Major League Soccer regular season on Feb. 25 on the road against Atlanta United FC.