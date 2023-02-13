News

Contra Costa County looking for new members for civil grand jury

Applications due by March 24

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 13, 2023, 4:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County is looking for people who would like to serve on its civil grand jury.

The civil grand jury has 19 members who serve for a year. Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia's office said in a statement that the county wants the grand jury to reflect the geographic, racial, ethnic and gender diversity of Contra Costa.

"Among the important roles of citizens in a democracy is serving on a civil grand jury," the statement said. "Civil grand juries are often referred to as the 'citizen watchdogs' of local government, with the crucial role of monitoring and reviewing city and county governments, special districts and school districts."

Superior court judges will interview approximately 75 applicants, with the selections coming June 16. The deadline to apply is March 24.

For more information, including how to apply, go to www.cc-courts.org/civil/grand-jury.aspx.

