Danville council to discuss logistics of proposed community events

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to hear a presentation on the logistics of some potential community events for the current year, ahead of a vote on approving applications for those events later in the month.

The upcoming presentation from town economic development specialist Lianna Adauto comes in the wake of a Nov. 1 study session with the council and community events team, in which councilmembers requested that staff return to discuss costs for retractable bollards, plus road closures and other safety measures associated with large-scale events.

Of the 12 proposed events set for a council vote at their Feb. 21 meeting, only three will require enhanced safety measures, according to Adauto's staff report -- the July 4 Parade, the Hot Summer Sunday Car Show and the Lighting of the Old Oak Tree.

With the assistance of the town's Maintenance Department as well as equipment such as barriers from events in 2022, Adauto said the estimated cost for safety measures for the three events comes out to $14,500, down from the $20,267 pricetag for last year's three events.

Staff are also asking the council to discuss potential funding for collaborative community events, such as the annual Health and Wellness Expo. Adauto requested feedback for staff on how to prepare a relevant item for future council consideration.