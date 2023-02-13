EBRPD Tassajara land purchase among habitat conservation projects backed by state grant

Twelve state parks across California are set to share a $2.8 million state grant award to better protect, restore and enhance wildlife habitats, state park officials announced last week.

In Alameda County, the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District's Foothill Trail will receive $720,000 to construct a new foot trail, bridge and signage.

In Contra Costa County, the East Bay Regional Park District will use $300,000 in grant funds to acquire 767 acres of the Finley Road Ranch in unincorporated Tassajara.

San Francisco's Recreation and Park Department is also a grant recipient, and the department plans to use their $350,000 in awards to construct a switchback trail in Twin Peaks.

The funds come from the California Conservation Fund grant program, which uses funds from the state Wildlife Protection Act of 1990 to promote biodiversity.