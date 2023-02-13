San Ramon council to continue debate on 61-unit townhouse development

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to resume discussions and receive additional feedback from the public on a proposed townhome project in the northwestern part of the city, ahead of further deliberations and a potential vote on some key components of the proposal at the end of the month.

The three required public hearings at the council level on the proposed 61-unit Trumark Townhomes project on a 4.4-acre Deerwood Drive property kicked off on Jan. 24, following its endorsement by the Planning Commission on Dec. 6.

Approval of the proposed project would include approving a rezoning of the property from office to residential use and open space, as well as an amendment to the city's General Plan in which the area is designated for office use.

While the rezoning and General Plan amendment complicate the application process, city division manager Lauren Barr noted in a staff report that the area is already designated as a housing opportunity site under the city's pending new Housing Element, which was submitted for review by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development earlier this month.

"Rather than wait for the city process to be completed before filing development applications, the Applicant opted to pursue the General Plan amendment, rezone and development applications independent of the city process for more certain timing of the proposed changes," Barr wrote in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting. "Once the approvals are complete, the site will be consistent with the proposed Housing Element once adopted."