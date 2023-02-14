News

Authorities identify Dublin man killed in San Francisco shooting

SFPD investigation ongoing into Jan. 28 fatality

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The investigation continues into the death of a Tri-Valley man who was killed in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District late last month.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the decedent as 44-year-old Demario Lockett. The office cited Lockett's residency as Contra Costa County, but the San Francisco Police Department previously confirmed the victim lived in Dublin.

The shooting occurred on the night of Jan. 28 in the 700 block of Missouri Street. Police reported officers from the SFPD Bayview Station responded to the area at 8:19 p.m. after receiving a shot spotter activation.

Officers could not find any victims at the scene, but police dispatch alerted them to a man arriving at an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds at 8:29 p.m., according to SFPD.

The man, later identified as Lockett, died from his injuries at the hospital. Investigators would determine that he had been shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, according to SFPD.

The investigation remains overseen by the SFPD Homicide Detail. There were no updates in the case releasable to the public as of last week, according to the department.

Anyone with information relevant to the case can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD". Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeremy Walsh
 
