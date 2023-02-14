Disaster recovery center opening in Danville after damaging storms

A disaster recovery center to help Contra Costa County residents impacted by the storms that hit from Dec. 31 to Jan. 30 is opening in Danville on Wednesday.

Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Contra Costa County Office of Emergency Services, the center will allow those who suffered personal property damage to connect directly with recovery resources.

The center, located at 510 La Gonda Way, will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 1. For more information, contact Jenn Starnes, Danville's public information officer, at 925-314-3336 or [email protected]