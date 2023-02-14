News

State says spring wildflower blooms could be spectacular

Officials encourage potential viewers to follow the rules: 'Don't Doom the Bloom'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Wildflower bloom in 2019 in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (Photo courtesy California Dept. of Parks and Recreation, via BCN)

Winter showers will bring lots of spring flowers, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The record rainfall in the state will likely bring "spectacular wildflower blooms" this spring, the department said in a statement. That, in turn, will attract thousands of people.

Super blooms happen when a season of heavy rain follows years of drought that killed grasses and weeds that take up nutrients. The state says public land managers are expecting "good" to "better-than-average" wildflower blooms in the spring, depending on the continued weather conditions.

Depending on the park, visitors may see colorful California poppies, sand verbena, desert sunflowers, evening primrose, popcorn flowers or desert lilies.

"If the state is lucky to be adorned with wildflower blooms this spring, we want to make sure that everyone has a positive experience when exploring them," said California State Parks director Armando Quintero. "California State Parks welcomes all to enjoy these unpredictable, rare occurrences but asks visitors to 'Don't Doom the Bloom' by staying on designated trails and taking only photos, not flowers."

Detailed information on this year's potential wildflower blooms and park rules, in Spanish and English, is available online at parks.ca.gov/WildflowerBloom.

