U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces she will not run for reelection in 2024

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) announced Tuesday that she will not run for reelection next year.

Feinstein, 89, has been a trailblazing politician who was the first woman to be president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to be San Francisco's mayor and the first woman elected as a U.S. senator in California.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was most recently re-elected in 2018, but said in her announcement Tuesday that this will be her last term in office.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems," she said. "That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."