News

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces she will not run for reelection in 2024

Trailblazing politician was first elected to seat in 1992

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2023, 2:16 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) announced Tuesday that she will not run for reelection next year.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California. Courtesy Office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein, 89, has been a trailblazing politician who was the first woman to be president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to be San Francisco's mayor and the first woman elected as a U.S. senator in California.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was most recently re-elected in 2018, but said in her announcement Tuesday that this will be her last term in office.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems," she said. "That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, a graduate of Monte Vista High School in Danville and Stanford University, and Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, have already announced plans to run for the Senate seat.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces she will not run for reelection in 2024

Trailblazing politician was first elected to seat in 1992

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2023, 2:16 pm

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) announced Tuesday that she will not run for reelection next year.

Feinstein, 89, has been a trailblazing politician who was the first woman to be president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to be San Francisco's mayor and the first woman elected as a U.S. senator in California.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was most recently re-elected in 2018, but said in her announcement Tuesday that this will be her last term in office.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems," she said. "That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, a graduate of Monte Vista High School in Danville and Stanford University, and Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, have already announced plans to run for the Senate seat.

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
3 hours ago
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
3 hours ago

Bu bye!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.