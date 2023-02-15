DSRSD picks Govindarao to fill vacant board seat

With experience in public health and science, the new Division 1 director said he will strive to prioritize safety and innovation. The agency provides almost 200,000 citizens with water, wastewater and recycled water services in Dublin, parts of San Ramon and Pleasanton (sewer) by contract.

"I am very excited and honored to have been appointed as a board of director for the DSRSD," Govindarao said. "I have a strong passion to serve our local community and this is a wonderful opportunity to serve in this capacity."

Govindarao is expected to serve a 22-month term through fall 2024 when there will be next regular election for the seat.

Following the resignation of a previous director, the Division 1 seat had been vacant since last December. At its most recent meeting, the remaining directors selected Dinesh Govindarao, a local medical doctor and two-time former candidate for mayor of San Ramon, and he was sworn in to fulfill the role.

Govindarao secured the position and was sworn in for the role for the remainder of the meeting. His coverage area of Division 1 will include a large portion of San Ramon's Dougherty Valley.

After the application process review, three possible candidates were invited to a final interview at the board meeting: Saqib Ahmad, Olumide (Olu) Adeoye and Govindarao. Ahmad is a product manager and Adeoye is an energy transition professional with experience in infrastructure and venture capital.

The Division 1 seat was previously held by Marisol Rubio, who vacated the position once securing a spot on the San Ramon City Council in the election last November. Rubio officially left the DSRSD board to start her new role with the council on Dec. 13.

"Given my professional experience, my primary focus will be on public health and safety, when addressing water quality, water supply, recycled water and wastewater management," he said. "It is important to be innovative and look for possible solutions to address the needs of our growing population and manage through severe droughts. I would be interested to look at innovative ways to increase our recycled water usage as

He has been appointed by the board for the position of liaison for the cities of Pleasanton and San Ramon.

"Water has been at the forefront as a topic of concern for many residents. I will strive to engage our community and try to understand their needs and concerns," Govindarao said.

As for his new platform goals, Govindarao hopes to connect with the community and champion their needs.

Govindarao has been a longtime resident of San Ramon and attended California High School. He ran for San Ramon mayor in 2020 and 2022, being among the candidates to lose to Mayor Dave Hudson both times. Govindarao is also a board member of the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation.

DSRSD picks Govindarao to fill vacant board seat

San Ramon doctor to prioritize public health and innovation with water/sewer district