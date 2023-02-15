News

Guitar teacher in Tri-Valley pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors

Repeat offender takes plea deal, gets 22 years in prison for six felony counts

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2023, 8:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Bay Area guitar teacher and registered sex offender who taught classes in the Tri-Valley was found guilty earlier this month of additional felony crimes involving minors, following an arrest by officers with the San Ramon Police Department last fall.

(Stock image)

Rex Lee Bell of Vallejo is set to serve a 22-year prison sentence upon being found guilty of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts against minors by Contra Costa Superior Court Judge David Goldstein on Feb. 7.

As of the Feb. 7 disposition, Bell had served 132 days of incarceration following his arrest by SRPD on Sept. 29 for charges brought forward on Sept. 26. SRPD officials reported that his previous convictions and status as a registered sex offender stemmed from sexual misconduct involving two 13-year-old girls in 2008.

Bell initially faced a total of 20 counts upon his September arrest, including two charges for violating the terms of his existing sex offender status and nine enhancements for previous charges. Two additional victims came forward the following month. With the exception of the six counts on which he was found guilty Feb. 7, Goldstein dismissed the other charges in line with the plea deal.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Bell was the owner and head teacher for Guitar Confidence, offering private in-person classes for students 5 years old and up on the guitar and similar instruments such as the mandolin, banjo and ukulele throughout the Bay Area -- including Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The business website boasted Bell's decades of experience in the music industry, listing big names such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand as among artists he performed or recorded with over the course of more than 40 years in music.

In addition to the prison sentence, other terms of Bell's plea deal include criminal protective orders for the victims that require him to stay away from them for at least 10 years, providing the results of a mandated HIV/AIDS test to victims and prosecutors, and payment of restitution on all counts, including for psychological harm to the victims.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Guitar teacher in Tri-Valley pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors

Repeat offender takes plea deal, gets 22 years in prison for six felony counts

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2023, 8:38 pm

A Bay Area guitar teacher and registered sex offender who taught classes in the Tri-Valley was found guilty earlier this month of additional felony crimes involving minors, following an arrest by officers with the San Ramon Police Department last fall.

Rex Lee Bell of Vallejo is set to serve a 22-year prison sentence upon being found guilty of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts against minors by Contra Costa Superior Court Judge David Goldstein on Feb. 7.

As of the Feb. 7 disposition, Bell had served 132 days of incarceration following his arrest by SRPD on Sept. 29 for charges brought forward on Sept. 26. SRPD officials reported that his previous convictions and status as a registered sex offender stemmed from sexual misconduct involving two 13-year-old girls in 2008.

Bell initially faced a total of 20 counts upon his September arrest, including two charges for violating the terms of his existing sex offender status and nine enhancements for previous charges. Two additional victims came forward the following month. With the exception of the six counts on which he was found guilty Feb. 7, Goldstein dismissed the other charges in line with the plea deal.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Bell was the owner and head teacher for Guitar Confidence, offering private in-person classes for students 5 years old and up on the guitar and similar instruments such as the mandolin, banjo and ukulele throughout the Bay Area -- including Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore.

The business website boasted Bell's decades of experience in the music industry, listing big names such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand as among artists he performed or recorded with over the course of more than 40 years in music.

In addition to the prison sentence, other terms of Bell's plea deal include criminal protective orders for the victims that require him to stay away from them for at least 10 years, providing the results of a mandated HIV/AIDS test to victims and prosecutors, and payment of restitution on all counts, including for psychological harm to the victims.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.