I-680 northbound closure set for second weekend in a row

Major paving work between Sunol and Pleasanton from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Tuesday

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 16, 2023, 10:22 pm

A look at the work conducted during the first weekend closure on northbound Interstate 680 between Sunol and Pleasanton. (Photo courtesy Caltrans District 4)

The full shutdown of northbound Interstate 680 between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton is scheduled to continue for the second weekend in a row starting this Friday night.

Crews are scheduled to continue the work on northbound I-680 over the long Presidents' Day weekend. (Photo courtesy Caltrans District 4)

Crews began the project, involving significant paving overhaul work, last weekend (shown), and Caltrans said it is implementing adjustments to mitigation measures based on lessons learned from the first weekend -- although northbound delays are expected to be at least an hour due to major detours.

The closure over Presidents' Day weekend will run from 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 17) through 5 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21), weather permitting. Southbound I-680 lanes will remain fully open.

To learn more, visit www.680paving.com.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017.

