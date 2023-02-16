I-680 northbound closure set for second weekend in a row

The full shutdown of northbound Interstate 680 between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton is scheduled to continue for the second weekend in a row starting this Friday night.

Crews began the project, involving significant paving overhaul work, last weekend (shown), and Caltrans said it is implementing adjustments to mitigation measures based on lessons learned from the first weekend -- although northbound delays are expected to be at least an hour due to major detours.

The closure over Presidents' Day weekend will run from 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 17) through 5 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21), weather permitting. Southbound I-680 lanes will remain fully open.

To learn more, visit www.680paving.com.