Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls ready for NCS soccer playoffs

The Dons will enter the North Coast Section playoffs with the No. 3 seed in Division I.

The game last week was 0-0 at the half before the Dons broke through. Parker Brown got the first goal off a corner kick by Brooke Walker.

Back in December, Foothill shocked the Dons 1-0, and it was a loss that ate at the Amador team all season.

The Falcons then closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over Amador -- a win that got the team into the NCS tournament.

The last week of the season started with a 4-1 win over California. Jensen McMillan scored three goals and Anthony Bonev got one goal for Foothill.

But three weeks can be a lot of time and after the Falcons ran off five straight wins to close out the regular season, Foothill finds itself as the No. 14 seed and opens at No. 3-seeded Monte Vista in the Division I playoffs.

With three weeks left in the East Bay Athletic League season, the Falcons were looking like they would not even get a sniff of the NCS playoffs.

Frankie McBain scored on a header for the lone goal, heading home the pass from Clayton Kahl. Gavin Halter was forced into the goal with the Dons regular goalies both out sick. Halter came through in flying colors with the shut out.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Visit www.teamsideline.com/pleasanton for more information or to register your team. You can also call the Pleasanton Sports Office at 925-931-3437.

Pleasanton will be offering a 16-game season with five different nights of play for adult softball -- Monday through Friday. Early registration is open now through Feb. 25, with regular registration from Feb. 26 to March 12. League play will begin April 10.

Earlier this year, a decision was reached that both the youth sports and the adult softball could be held this season.

Along with the move, the city initially decided to cancel adult softball leagues for this year. The move outraged adult players to say the least and led to continual complaints to the city arguing that both the youth sports and adult softball could coexist.

The project was going to eliminate the use of a couple youth sports fields during construction. To make way for the youth sports affected by the construction, the city planned to move the youth sports to the softball complex.

At the heart of the matter were the issues surrounding the construction of a cricket pitch at the Sports Park.

After some heated communication over the last couple of months between adult softball players and Pleasanton city staff members, a resolution to adult softball and the use of the Ken Mercer Sports Park softball has been reached.

Preston Lim led the scoring for the season with five goals and four assists. McBain had four goals and two assists on the season.

