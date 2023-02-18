Walnut Creek: Driver dies after Tesla hits fire truck on I-680

One person is dead in the wake of a crash in which a Tesla hit a fire truck on northbound Interstate 680 near the Treat Boulevard offramp in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Truck 1 was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 just south of the Treat Boulevard offramp from a previous accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the district reported on social media.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire district, and a passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

"Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles," the district said on social media.