News

Walnut Creek: Driver dies after Tesla hits fire truck on I-680

Emergency personnel were responding to prior crash in freeway lanes

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 18, 2023, 2:37 pm 0

The aftermath of the fatal crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek in the early morning of Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy ConFire)

One person is dead in the wake of a crash in which a Tesla hit a fire truck on northbound Interstate 680 near the Treat Boulevard offramp in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Truck 1 was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 just south of the Treat Boulevard offramp from a previous accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the district reported on social media.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire district, and a passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

"Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles," the district said on social media.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Walnut Creek: Driver dies after Tesla hits fire truck on I-680

Emergency personnel were responding to prior crash in freeway lanes

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 18, 2023, 2:37 pm

One person is dead in the wake of a crash in which a Tesla hit a fire truck on northbound Interstate 680 near the Treat Boulevard offramp in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Truck 1 was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 just south of the Treat Boulevard offramp from a previous accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the district reported on social media.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire district, and a passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

"Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles," the district said on social media.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.