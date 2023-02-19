Glazer among state senators on new select committee to support Bay Area public transit

State lawmakers announced the creation last week of a select committee in the State Senate that will focus on how to assist Bay Area public transit agencies that are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) will chair the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit. The committee will also include state Sens. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley); Steve Glazer (D-Orinda); Bill Dodd (D-Napa); Aisha Wahab (D-Fremont) and Mike Maguire (D-San Rafael).

Many Bay Area public transit agencies are still struggling to rebound to pre-pandemic ridership levels as some industries have permanently moved to working remotely.

BART ridership routinely sits between 50% and 70% of its expected ridership on weekends, but weekday ridership has hit a ceiling of roughly 30% to 40% of expected ridership.

Transit officials have argued the long-term lack of ridership will require either public subsidization of public transit agencies or deep and wide-ranging cuts to service.